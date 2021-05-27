Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells $898,513.44 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 854,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,143. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

