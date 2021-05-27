Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden Sells 10,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,239,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

