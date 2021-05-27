Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells $1,239,200.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,239,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athene alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.