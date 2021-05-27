Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells $1,239,200.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,239,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.
NYSE ATH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
