bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $244.76 or 0.00642339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

