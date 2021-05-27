BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

