Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 6,165 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

