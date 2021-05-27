Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer Sells 2,757 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $13,013.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,924.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 305,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 111,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

