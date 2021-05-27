Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,120 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,120 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $10,006.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,298 shares in the company, valued at $76,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 305,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blue Apron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

