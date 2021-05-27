BonFi (BNF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $840,690.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $840,690.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00963154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.04 or 0.09679695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093402 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

