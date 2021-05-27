BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0.170-0.180 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 1,949,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,297. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

