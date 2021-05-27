C Michael Ford Sells 17,700 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,062. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.15. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

