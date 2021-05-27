California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 1,161,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,713. California Resources has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $441,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,499 shares of company stock worth $30,240,173.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.