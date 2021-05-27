Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.78

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $264.42 million and $38.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

