Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,896,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $7.94 on Thursday, reaching $267.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.48 and its 200 day moving average is $264.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

