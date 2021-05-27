CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.80

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $170,120.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

