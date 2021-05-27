Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $37,772.30 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

