Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $447.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

