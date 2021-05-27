ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,406,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of 224.22 and a beta of 1.41.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

