Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $88,273.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.40 or 1.00281508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.01097011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.00528512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00393382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,044,048 coins and its circulating supply is 11,279,318 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.