Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Purchases $19,400.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,443.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Jarrard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $19,180.00.

Shares of CRD-A traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 51,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.