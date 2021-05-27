Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $168,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 3,969,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,312. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

