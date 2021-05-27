DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 10,000 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 1,016,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,744. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

