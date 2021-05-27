Devery Market Cap Tops $350,549.75 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Devery has a market cap of $350,549.75 and approximately $7,485.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

