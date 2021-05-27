DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 76.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $324.53 or 0.00851680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

