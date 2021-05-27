Dragon Coins Trading Down 3.6% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $974,739.76 and approximately $10.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00082122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00964194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.68 or 0.09640233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00093342 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

