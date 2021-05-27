Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 572,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,554. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.