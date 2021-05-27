Edward A. Odishaw Sells 600 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USLM stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.