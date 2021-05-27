Edward A. Odishaw Sells 600 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of USLM stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $156.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
