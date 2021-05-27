Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,406,362 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 75,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.