Elrond Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.44 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $80.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $113.50 or 0.00294386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,781,498 coins and its circulating supply is 17,526,860 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

