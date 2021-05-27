Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $20.88 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $242,762.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00343655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00186055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00037120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00822771 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.