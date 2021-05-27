Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 126,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.
Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 607,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
