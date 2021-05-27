Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 126,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 607,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

