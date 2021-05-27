Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.18 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $128.18 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00345128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00822343 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,340,636 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,570,617 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

