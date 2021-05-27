Flow (FLOW) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $14.83 or 0.00038451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $629.02 million and $51.26 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

