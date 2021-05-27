FUD.finance Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.59 or 0.00037948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $344,638.82 and $1,758.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00082122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00964194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.68 or 0.09640233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00093342 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

