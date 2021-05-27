Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $755,512.52 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.89. 655,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,644. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

