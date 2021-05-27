GNY Tops One Day Volume of $333,348.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $141.93 million and $333,348.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

