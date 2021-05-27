Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,103,097.49 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.39. 228,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,688. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.