Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $216,875.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $216,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.39. 228,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.