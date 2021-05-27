Handshake (HNS) Tops One Day Volume of $588,268.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Handshake has a market cap of $128.83 million and $588,268.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.70 or 0.07124265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00503607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00651193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00389487 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 390,577,268 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

