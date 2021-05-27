HAPI Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.89 or 0.00178173 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $411,619.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.