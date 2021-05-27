Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Sells $39,080.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 30,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,007. The stock has a market cap of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

