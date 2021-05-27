Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $9.81 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $9.81 or 0.00025509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $50,197.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00343024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00185202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00818080 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,589 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

