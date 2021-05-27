ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 51% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $411,839.57 and $59,038.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,182,160 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

