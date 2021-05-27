InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

INNV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 111,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

