Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) VP Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 1,505,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 111.29.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.