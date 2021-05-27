Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.17. 92,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

