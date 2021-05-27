Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells 16,012 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBZ traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 181,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,565. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.