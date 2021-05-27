Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,409,940.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 655,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,644. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

