Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells 1,631 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,781. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

