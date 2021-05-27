Insider Selling: PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

